Starting Friday, all inbound passengers arriving in Taiwan with a fever or symptoms of respiratory tract infection will be taken to a designated quarantine facility after having their samples taken for Wuhan coronavirus testing at the airport, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

As of Wednesday, the daily number of inbound passengers had fallen to 1,500, with about 100 per day having a fever or respiratory symptoms, prompting the CECC to step up screening efforts to stop the disease at the border, CECC Deputy Commander Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) said at a daily news briefing in Taipei Thursday.

The new measure is aimed at preventing community transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the coronavirus, by putting those with symptoms into quarantine before the test results come out, according to Chen.

Currently, only three airports receive incoming passengers: Taoyuan International Airport, Kaohsiung International Airport and Taipei Songshan Airport, with the first two having already selected quarantine locations in nearby areas, while Songshan Airport has yet to choose a venue, he said. Meanwhile, to prevent potential coronavirus from spreading in particularly vulnerable public facilities, the government is banning patient visitors at all hospitals, nursing homes and long-term care facilities, according to CECC Commander Chen Shih-chung (陳時中).

However, visits will still be allowed for seriously ill patients or those receiving end-of-life care after making arrangements with the hospital or medical institutions, Chen added.