TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Visits to relatives and patients being treated in hospitals will soon be banned with a few minor exceptions in order to prevent cluster outbreaks of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Thursday (April 2).

Several hospitals and clinics have already tightened their regulations to avoid too many contacts between medical personnel and patients on the one hand and outsiders on the other hand.

Only when the coronavirus pandemic has been brought under control, will visits to relatives be allowed again, CECC chief Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Thursday.

However, exceptions to the ban will be made for patients whose condition is critical or rapidly deteriorating so their families can be with them, CNA reported. The CECC said it had already sent notices to hospitals and care centers about the new measure.

As of Thursday, Taiwan had confirmed 339 coronavirus cases, including five deaths and 50 people who had left the hospital after their treatment had been completed.

