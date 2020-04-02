  1. Home
Taiwan to send arrivals with coronavirus symptoms straight to quarantine centers

New measure to take effect on April 3: Central Epidemic Command Center

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/02 15:37
Travelers arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Anyone arriving in Taiwan with symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) will be tested and immediately sent to a designated quarantine center, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Thursday (April 2).

Although the number of confirmed virus cases has been rising gradually without overwhelming the country's health services, the majority of new patients recently have been Taiwanese returning from overseas.

In order to prevent the returnees from causing cluster outbreaks, beginning Friday (April 3), every arrival who presents with virus symptoms, such as a fever, coughing, sneezing, or other respiratory problems, will not be asked to self-quarantine at home but will instead be referred to a quarantine center, CNA reported.

However, CECC officials rejected a plea by some experts to have all passengers arriving at Taiwanese airports submit to coronavirus tests, saying it might amount to a waste of resources.

According to official data, the number of arrivals has dropped to 1,500 per day, with an average of 100 per day showing signs of the virus.

As of Thursday, Taiwan has counted 339 confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus, including five deaths and 50 patients who have been released from the hospital.
