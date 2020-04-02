  1. Home
Taiwan’s coronavirus cases rise by 10 to reach 339

Of the new cases, 8 were imported and 2 were domestic: CECC

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/02 14:36
Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung at a CECC news conference  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed 10 people as new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases Thursday (April 2), taking the total for the country up to 339.

As on previous days, most of the new patients, eight in all, were imported cases, while two were the result of domestic infections, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The total also included five deaths and 50 patients who had been dismissed from hospital.

One of the domestic cases, No. 335, was a man in his 50s who had been in contact with patient No. 291 and who suffered from diarrhea before seeking medical treatment.

The other domestic case, No. 336, was a woman in her forties who worked as a security guard in her community and had no history of foreign travel. Her workplace had been disinfected, the CECC said at its news conference.

Of the new imported cases, No. 331 took a tour of South America with patient No. 259, while No. 333 had visited relatives in Denmark with his wife.

No. 334 was a student in Canada who had traveled in the United States with three people confirmed as coronavirus patients earlier, and No. 338 was the fifth member of a tour group returned from Austria and the Czech Republic to be diagnosed with the virus.
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
COVID-19
CECC
pandemic

