Flags of the Czech Republic and Taiwan. (CNA photo) Flags of the Czech Republic and Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has teamed up with the Czech Republic (Czechia) in the fight against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), which has infected nearly one million people worldwide and killed over 47,000 as of Thursday (April 2).

“To further strengthen consultation and cooperation on combatting the COVID-19 virus, both offices will seek to mediate and share best practices and cooperation,” Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared in a statement, referring to a deal signed by Taiwan’s representative to the central European nation, Ke Liang-ruey (柯良叡), and the representative of the Czech Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, Patrick Rumlar.

The Czech Republic is the first European country to reach a cooperative agreement with Taiwan on the epidemic. According to the joint statement, the collaboration will include the developments of test kits, vaccines, and medication in addition to research into health technology and information sharing to both countries’ virus response.

The central European nation has had a close relationship with Taiwan in the field of technology, according to Taiwanese authorities. Last month, James Liao (廖俊智), the president of Academia Sinica, Taiwan’s foremost research institute, held a video conference with his Czech counterpart Eva Zazimalova, from the Czech Academy of Sciences, to discuss possible collaborations on coronavirus-related research.

Also last month, Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek thanked Taiwan for donating 25 ventilators and 100 protective masks to the country. “They will go directly to our hospitals next week,” stated Patricek, who went on to say, “Solidarity is now important. Thanks!”

Commenting on Taiwan’s donations, Prague mayor, Zdenek Hrib, a staunch supporter of Taiwan-Czech relations, proclaimed that Taiwan’s humanitarian aid is different from China's, which he described as “sell[ing] state protective equipment for taxpayers’ money.” Prague has received nine ventilators from Taiwan.