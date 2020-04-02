TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an effort to minimize the impact of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) on Taiwan's economy, the Cabinet on Thursday (April 2) passed an NT$1.05 trillion (US$34.7 billion) emergency economic relief package.

Following a Cabinet meeting Thursday morning, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told reporters that the stimulus plan would provide significant funds to Taiwanese businesses severely affected by the virus outbreak. He pointed out that the global number of coronavirus infections has surpassed 900,000 and that Taiwan needs the emergency package for continuous, timely responses.

According to the Liberty Times, the updated relief budget would not only include the original NT$60 billion allotment, but also an additional NT$250 billion requested by a special budget appeal, NT$40 billion sourced from government budgets and funds, and NT$700 billion in loans from government-owned banks and financial institutions.

Su said the government had decided to increase funding to NT$1.05 trillion, which would more accurately reflect the nature of the ongoing crisis than the NT$60 billion bailout budget previously proposed by the Cabinet. He explained that the impact of the outbreak in February was initially mostly limited to China but that now, more than 200 countries, including the U.S. and Europe, have been devastated by the disease, reported CNA.