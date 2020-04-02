MONTREAL (AP) — Nearly a quarter of Quebec's seniors residences have at least one case of COVID-19, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Wednesday,

Legault said 519 of the province's roughly 2,200 seniors homes and long-term care facilities have reported cases, and he urged Quebecers to refrain from visiting elderly people who are highly susceptible to the virus.

"There must be no visits in residences. It's a matter of life and death,'' he said.

The Quebec government has already pledged $133 million Canadian (US$94 million) in emergency assistance for seniors residences to help them hire new staff and adapt to the crisis. On Wednesday, Legault said the government would also offer to pay for hotels for workers who want to limit their contacts outside of work.

The number of cases in the province rose by 449 on Wednesday, to a total of 4,611. Two more people died, bringing that total to 33. Canada has more than 9,711 confirmed cases including 111 deaths.

While most people who are infected with COVID-19 experience mild or moderate symptoms, the virus can be more serious for older people or those with underlying health conditions.

Quebec also announced it would begin limiting non-essential travel in four more regions, including between Gatineau, Quebec and the Canadian capital of Ottawa, where police could be seen stopping motorists on Wednesday afternoon.