American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Boston at Baltimore, ppd.
Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Houston at Oakland, ppd.
Minnesota at Seattle, ppd.
Boston at Baltimore, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Kansas City at Detroit, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Houston at Oakland, ppd.
Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.
Minnesota at Seattle, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.
Toronto (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.
Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.
Seattle (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.
Oakland (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.
Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.
Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Texas, ppd.
Houston at L.A. Angels, ppd.