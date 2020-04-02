Benchmark crude oil fell 17 cents to settle at $20.31 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $1.61 to close at $24.74 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline fell 5 cents to 55 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 7 cents to 93 cents a gallon. Natural gas dropped 5 cents to $1.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $5.20 to $1,591.40 an ounce, silver dropped 17 cents to $13.98 an ounce and copper lost 5 cents to $2.17 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.22 Japanese yen from 107.63 yen. The euro weakened to $1.0929 from $1.1017.