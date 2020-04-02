BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2237
|Down
|22
|May
|2234
|2248
|2215
|2227
|Down
|22
|Jul
|2245
|2256
|2227
|2237
|Down
|22
|Sep
|2254
|2264
|2237
|2248
|Down
|19
|Dec
|2241
|2244
|2220
|2227
|Down
|25
|Mar
|2225
|2228
|2200
|2209
|Down
|26
|May
|2223
|2223
|2206
|2206
|Down
|26
|Jul
|2213
|2213
|2203
|2203
|Down
|26
|Sep
|2210
|2210
|2199
|2199
|Down
|27
|Dec
|2195
|2195
|2193
|2193
|Down
|24