New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Apr
|222.00
|222.00
|217.85
|219.20 Down 4.80
|May
|221.60
|222.20
|215.45
|217.45 Down 5.35
|Jun
|221.50
|221.50
|216.35
|217.90 Down 5.30
|Jul
|222.00
|222.65
|216.10
|218.05 Down 5.30
|Aug
|221.80
|221.80
|216.75
|218.50 Down 5.15
|Sep
|222.35
|222.35
|216.80
|218.60 Down 5.15
|Oct
|217.95
|219.50
|217.95
|219.05 Down 5.10
|Nov
|223.00
|223.00
|219.40
|219.40 Down 5.15
|Dec
|223.00
|223.00
|217.60
|219.55 Down 5.05
|Jan
|220.05 Down 4.95
|Feb
|223.90
|223.90
|220.40
|220.40 Down 5.00
|Mar
|219.80
|220.40
|219.80
|220.40 Down 5.00
|Apr
|220.85 Down 5.00
|May
|221.15 Down 5.10
|Jun
|221.55 Down 5.10
|Jul
|221.80 Down 5.05
|Aug
|222.25 Down 5.05
|Sep
|222.35 Down 5.05
|Oct
|222.75 Down 5.05
|Nov
|223.25 Down 5.05
|Dec
|223.30 Down 5.00
|Jan
|223.70 Down 5.00
|Feb
|223.80 Down 5.00
|Mar
|224.25 Down 4.90
|May
|224.60 Down 4.75
|Jul
|225.00 Down 4.75
|Sep
|225.60 Down 4.75
|Dec
|225.85 Down 4.75
|Mar
|226.25 Down 4.75
|May
|226.50 Down 4.75
|Jul
|226.80 Down 4.75
|Sep
|227.05 Down 4.75
|Dec
|229.95 Down 4.75
|Mar
|230.00 Down 4.75
|May
|230.05 Down 4.75
|Jul
|230.10 Down 4.75
|Sep
|230.15 Down 4.75
|Dec
|230.20 Down 4.75
|Mar
|230.25 Down 4.75