BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/04/02 03:17

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Apr 222.00 222.00 217.85 219.20 Down 4.80
May 221.60 222.20 215.45 217.45 Down 5.35
Jun 221.50 221.50 216.35 217.90 Down 5.30
Jul 222.00 222.65 216.10 218.05 Down 5.30
Aug 221.80 221.80 216.75 218.50 Down 5.15
Sep 222.35 222.35 216.80 218.60 Down 5.15
Oct 217.95 219.50 217.95 219.05 Down 5.10
Nov 223.00 223.00 219.40 219.40 Down 5.15
Dec 223.00 223.00 217.60 219.55 Down 5.05
Jan 220.05 Down 4.95
Feb 223.90 223.90 220.40 220.40 Down 5.00
Mar 219.80 220.40 219.80 220.40 Down 5.00
Apr 220.85 Down 5.00
May 221.15 Down 5.10
Jun 221.55 Down 5.10
Jul 221.80 Down 5.05
Aug 222.25 Down 5.05
Sep 222.35 Down 5.05
Oct 222.75 Down 5.05
Nov 223.25 Down 5.05
Dec 223.30 Down 5.00
Jan 223.70 Down 5.00
Feb 223.80 Down 5.00
Mar 224.25 Down 4.90
May 224.60 Down 4.75
Jul 225.00 Down 4.75
Sep 225.60 Down 4.75
Dec 225.85 Down 4.75
Mar 226.25 Down 4.75
May 226.50 Down 4.75
Jul 226.80 Down 4.75
Sep 227.05 Down 4.75
Dec 229.95 Down 4.75
Mar 230.00 Down 4.75
May 230.05 Down 4.75
Jul 230.10 Down 4.75
Sep 230.15 Down 4.75
Dec 230.20 Down 4.75
Mar 230.25 Down 4.75