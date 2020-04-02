3 bodies pulled from Nantou river

The dead bodies of a pregnant woman and two children were recovered Tuesday from a river in the central county of Nantou, police said Wednesday.

The bodies of the woman in her 30s, her four-year-old son and her two-year-old daughter were found bound together with a rope, and preliminary investigations indicated that they died by drowning, police said. The pregnant woman reportedly was last seen Tuesday with her two children, heading toward her parents' house, according to police.

The three bodies were pulled from a river near Dongshan Suspension Bridge on Tuesday evening, and a motorcycle and the identity cards of the three people were found close by, police said. Preliminary forensic examinations on Wednesday indicated that the three people had drowned, and the bodies showed no signs of injuries, police said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

A relative of the deceased woman told CNA that she was a stay at home mom whose husband worked in the administrative office at a high school in Nantou.

Commenting on the tragedy, the Nantou District Prosecutors Office said that minor children were not property of their parents, and everyone should respect others' right to life.