NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Boston
|70
|44
|14
|12
|100
|227
|174
|22-4-9
|22-10-3
|14-6-3
|a-Tampa Bay
|70
|43
|21
|6
|92
|245
|195
|22-10-2
|21-11-4
|18-5-1
|m-Washington
|69
|41
|20
|8
|90
|240
|215
|18-10-5
|23-10-3
|11-12-2
|m-Philadelphia
|69
|41
|21
|7
|89
|232
|196
|25-6-4
|16-15-3
|16-4-4
|m-Pittsburgh
|69
|40
|23
|6
|86
|224
|196
|23-8-4
|17-15-2
|8-6-3
|Carolina
|68
|38
|25
|5
|81
|222
|193
|19-12-2
|19-13-3
|8-12-1
|a-Toronto
|70
|36
|25
|9
|81
|238
|227
|18-9-7
|18-16-2
|12-8-2
|Columbus
|70
|33
|22
|15
|81
|180
|187
|20-12-4
|13-10-11
|10-7-5
|N.Y. Islanders
|68
|35
|23
|10
|80
|192
|193
|20-9-6
|15-14-4
|11-7-4
|N.Y. Rangers
|70
|37
|28
|5
|79
|234
|222
|18-16-2
|19-12-3
|14-8-0
|Florida
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|231
|228
|17-14-4
|18-12-4
|11-8-2
|Montreal
|71
|31
|31
|9
|71
|212
|221
|14-17-6
|17-14-3
|9-13-2
|Buffalo
|69
|30
|31
|8
|68
|195
|217
|20-11-4
|10-20-4
|10-12-2
|New Jersey
|69
|28
|29
|12
|68
|189
|230
|13-11-10
|15-18-2
|9-10-2
|Ottawa
|71
|25
|34
|12
|62
|191
|243
|18-13-6
|7-21-6
|9-9-5
|Detroit
|71
|17
|49
|5
|39
|145
|267
|12-23-2
|5-26-3
|9-13-1
|c-St. Louis
|71
|42
|19
|10
|94
|225
|193
|23-7-5
|19-12-5
|15-7-2
|c-Colorado
|70
|42
|20
|8
|92
|237
|191
|18-9-6
|24-11-2
|10-8-2
|p-Vegas
|71
|39
|24
|8
|86
|227
|211
|22-11-4
|17-13-4
|15-6-2
|p-Edmonton
|71
|37
|25
|9
|83
|225
|217
|17-11-6
|20-14-3
|11-9-4
|c-Dallas
|69
|37
|24
|8
|82
|180
|177
|19-12-3
|18-12-5
|12-9-3
|Winnipeg
|71
|37
|28
|6
|80
|216
|203
|20-14-3
|17-14-3
|11-6-4
|p-Calgary
|70
|36
|27
|7
|79
|210
|215
|16-13-4
|20-14-3
|13-10-1
|Nashville
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|215
|217
|17-14-4
|18-12-4
|12-7-1
|Vancouver
|69
|36
|27
|6
|78
|228
|217
|22-9-4
|14-18-2
|11-8-1
|Minnesota
|69
|35
|27
|7
|77
|220
|220
|19-11-5
|16-16-2
|8-10-1
|Arizona
|70
|33
|29
|8
|74
|195
|187
|17-12-4
|16-17-4
|11-8-4
|Chicago
|70
|32
|30
|8
|72
|212
|218
|16-14-4
|16-16-4
|7-12-3
|Anaheim
|71
|29
|33
|9
|67
|187
|226
|16-15-5
|13-18-4
|9-10-2
|Los Angeles
|70
|29
|35
|6
|64
|178
|212
|19-13-2
|10-22-4
|10-13-1
|San Jose
|70
|29
|36
|5
|63
|182
|226
|17-17-2
|12-19-3
|11-11-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Boston at Carolina, ppd
Minnesota vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, ppd
Toronto at Washington, ppd
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd
Montreal at Chicago, ppd
Arizona at Colorado, ppd
Vegas at Edmonton, ppd
Winnipeg at Calgary, ppd
San Jose at Los Angeles, ppd
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, ppd
Montreal at Nashville, ppd
Dallas at Anaheim, ppd
Buffalo at New Jersey, ppd
Chicago vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, ppd
Minnesota at Washington, ppd
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, ppd
Nashville at Philadelphia, ppd
Ottawa at Florida, ppd
Tampa Bay at Columbus, ppd
Boston at St. Louis, ppd
Vegas at Calgary, ppd
Winnipeg at Colorado, ppd
Dallas at San Jose, ppd
Vancouver at Arizona, ppd
Columbus at Carolina, ppd
Los Angeles at Anaheim, ppd
Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, ppd
St. Louis at Colorado, ppd
Winnipeg at Arizona, ppd
Carolina at Boston, ppd
Montreal at Toronto, ppd
New Jersey vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, ppd
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, ppd
Tampa Bay at Detroit, ppd
Washington at Florida, ppd
Minnesota at Nashville, ppd
Edmonton at Calgary, ppd
Vegas at Vancouver, ppd
Anaheim at San Jose, ppd
Dallas at Los Angeles, ppd