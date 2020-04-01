All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|62
|38
|18
|3
|3
|82
|197
|154
|Hershey
|62
|37
|18
|3
|4
|81
|187
|157
|Charlotte
|61
|34
|22
|5
|0
|73
|202
|172
|Hartford
|62
|31
|20
|6
|5
|73
|171
|173
|WB/Scranton
|63
|29
|26
|3
|5
|66
|164
|193
|Springfield
|61
|31
|27
|3
|0
|65
|190
|186
|Lehigh Valley
|62
|24
|28
|3
|7
|58
|161
|186
|Bridgeport
|63
|23
|33
|5
|2
|53
|152
|206
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|63
|38
|20
|4
|1
|81
|234
|197
|Rochester
|62
|33
|20
|4
|5
|75
|181
|173
|Utica
|61
|34
|22
|3
|2
|73
|210
|186
|Binghamton
|62
|34
|24
|4
|0
|72
|189
|182
|Syracuse
|62
|30
|23
|4
|5
|69
|202
|210
|Laval
|62
|30
|24
|5
|3
|68
|183
|182
|Toronto
|62
|29
|28
|3
|2
|63
|206
|213
|Cleveland
|62
|24
|31
|5
|2
|55
|159
|192
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|63
|41
|14
|5
|3
|90
|211
|141
|Iowa
|63
|37
|18
|4
|4
|82
|194
|171
|Grand Rapids
|63
|29
|27
|3
|4
|65
|177
|193
|Texas
|63
|28
|28
|3
|4
|63
|172
|192
|Chicago
|61
|27
|26
|5
|3
|62
|155
|175
|Rockford
|63
|29
|30
|2
|2
|62
|156
|187
|San Antonio
|61
|24
|25
|7
|5
|60
|161
|184
|Manitoba
|61
|27
|33
|1
|0
|55
|160
|190
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|58
|36
|19
|1
|2
|75
|198
|163
|Colorado
|56
|34
|18
|3
|1
|72
|188
|162
|Stockton
|55
|30
|17
|4
|4
|68
|194
|170
|San Diego
|57
|30
|19
|6
|2
|68
|185
|164
|Ontario
|57
|29
|22
|5
|1
|64
|166
|198
|Bakersfield
|56
|21
|27
|5
|3
|50
|162
|202
|San Jose
|55
|21
|27
|5
|2
|49
|179
|192
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Binghamton at Charlotte, ppd
Hershey at Cleveland, ppd
Iowa at San Antonio, ppd
Milwaukee at Manitoba, ppd
Providence at Bridgeport, ppd
Binghamton at Charlotte, ppd
Springfield at Belleville, ppd
Texas at Grand Rapids, ppd
Utica at Rochester, ppd
Milwaukee at Manitoba, ppd
Ontario at San Jose, ppd
Stockton at San Diego, ppd
Laval at Toronto, ppd
Hershey at Cleveland, ppd
Iowa at San Antonio, ppd
Belleville at Utica, ppd
Toronto at Cleveland, ppd
Hartford at WB/Scranton, ppd
Providence at Lehigh Valley, ppd
Syracuse at Rochester, ppd
Springfield at Laval, ppd
Chicago at Rockford, ppd
Colorado at Texas, ppd
Bakersfield at Tucson, ppd
Ontario at San Diego, ppd
Springfield at Laval, ppd
Stockton at San Jose, ppd
Hershey at Charlotte, ppd
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, ppd
Rochester at Syracuse, ppd
Rockford at Milwaukee, ppd
Utica at Bridgeport, ppd
WB/Scranton at Hartford, ppd
Belleville at Binghamton, ppd
Providence at Lehigh Valley, ppd
Colorado at San Antonio, ppd
Iowa at Chicago, ppd
San Diego at Ontario, ppd
Bakersfield at Tucson, ppd