Shuttle bus services serving Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport have plummeted by some 90 percent in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, operators said Wednesday.

As the country's main gateway is currently handling a record-low 2,000 travelers per day, shuttle bus providers said their main customers are now airport workers. Kuo-Kuang Motor Transportation (國光客運), which runs the most shuttle services to and from the airport, reduced its services Wednesday to around four separate round trips per day, between the airport, Taipei Main Station, Taipei Songshan Airport and Nangang Bus Station.

Previously, the company operated from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. the following day each day, at an interval of 15 minutes.

Ri Hao Bus (日豪客運), which started services between Hsinchu and the airport Feb. 6, originally operated one round trip per hour, but from Wednesday has adjusted this to only two per day.