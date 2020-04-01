10 Things to Know for Today

In this Friday, March 27, 2020, file photo, migrant daily wage laborers make the journey to their respective villages on foot following a lockdown ami... In this Friday, March 27, 2020, file photo, migrant daily wage laborers make the journey to their respective villages on foot following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi, India. Over the past week, India’s migrant workers - the mainstay of the country’s labor force - spilled out of big cities that have been shuttered due to the coronavirus and returned to their villages, sparking fears that the virus could spread to the countryside. It was an exodus unlike anything seen in India since the 1947 Partition, when British colothe subcontinent, with the 21-day lockdown leaving millions of migrants with no choice but to return to their home villages. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

Chris Lyndberg gives a free lunch to truck driver Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at a rest area along I-10 in Sacaton, Ariz. The Arizona Trucking Associatio... Chris Lyndberg gives a free lunch to truck driver Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at a rest area along I-10 in Sacaton, Ariz. The Arizona Trucking Association was giving away 500 lunches from Dilly's Deli to westbound truck drivers in appreciation for delivering medical supplies, food, and other necessities during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Matt York)

A resident stops to look at a medical worker dressed from head to toe in protective gear outside the Plaza de Toros de Acho in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Ma... A resident stops to look at a medical worker dressed from head to toe in protective gear outside the Plaza de Toros de Acho in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The mayor of Lima reported that the plaza founded in 1766 will provide shelter and balanced meals for some of the city's homeless amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A woman walks past a sign that reads in Spanish "Stay home" in Mexico City, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Mexico's government has broadened its shutdown of... A woman walks past a sign that reads in Spanish "Stay home" in Mexico City, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Mexico's government has broadened its shutdown of "non essential activities," and prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people as a way to help slow down the spread of the new coronavirus. The one-month emergency measures will be in effect from March 30 to April 30. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

A dog catches the morning sun as he sleeps in the middle of the street, while a woman walks wearing a mask as a precaution against the spread of the n... A dog catches the morning sun as he sleeps in the middle of the street, while a woman walks wearing a mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Cuban authorities are requiring the use of masks for anyone outside their homes. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Medical staff embark a patient infected with the COVID-19 virus in a train at the Gare d'Austerlitz train station Wednesday April 1, 2020 in Paris. Fr... Medical staff embark a patient infected with the COVID-19 virus in a train at the Gare d'Austerlitz train station Wednesday April 1, 2020 in Paris. France is evacuating 36 patients infected with the coronavirus from the Paris region onboard two medicalized high-speed TGV trains. The patients, all treated in intensive care units (ICU), are being transferred to several hospitals in Britany, as western France is less impacted by the epidemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Thomas Samson, Pool via AP)

A volunteer wearing a face shield and mask manages a counter of COVID-19 infection screening center at the Chulalongkorn University health service cen... A volunteer wearing a face shield and mask manages a counter of COVID-19 infection screening center at the Chulalongkorn University health service center in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

The Empire State building is lit in red and white lights to honor emergency medical workers Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in New York. The new coronavirus ... The Empire State building is lit in red and white lights to honor emergency medical workers Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

President Donald Trump listens as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavir... President Donald Trump listens as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ‘HARD DAYS LIE AHEAD’ Trump is warning Americans to brace for a “hell of a bad two weeks” ahead as the White House projects that there could be 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic.

2. HOW GERMANY KEPT VIRUS DEATHS LOW By having their labs ramp up testing quickly, coupled with the country's large number of ICU beds and early implementation of social distancing measures.

3. EXPERTS DECRY MEXICO VIRUS POLICY DELAY Mexico starts taking tougher measures against the COVID-19 outbreak after weeks of its president hugging followers and saying religious medals would protect him.

4. RUSSIA DECLARES WAR ON ‘FAKE NEWS’ Lawmakers approve fines of up to $25,000 and prison terms of up to five years for individuals who spread what is deemed to be false information about the coronavirus.

5. WHAT TRUMP’S ALLIES ARE WARNING AGAINST A dangerous election-year fight with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as the state has emerged as one of a handful of presidential battlegrounds that will control Trump's fate.

6. IT’S CENSUS DAY Officials vow to complete the once-a-decade count by its year-end deadline despite a nation almost paralyzed by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

7. NEW PROBLEMS FOUND WITH FBI WIRETAP APPLICATIONS The Justice Department watchdog finds additional failures in the agency’s handling of a secretive surveillance program that came under scrutiny after the Russia investigation.

8. WHEN YOU CAN EXPECT STIMULUS CHECKS Americans will start receiving their economic impact checks in the next three weeks, the IRS and the Treasury Department say.

9. ‘WE'RE GOING TO SUFFER’ Looking pale and bleary-eyed, Chris Cuomo anchored his CNN show from his Long Island basement after testing positive for the coronavirus, telling viewers to “brace” for what’s to come.

10. LET'S GO TO THE TAPE Forbidden from meeting with college prospects in person, NFL teams are having to rely more heavily on game film for the draft as a viral pandemic halts business as usual.