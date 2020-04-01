Wuhan coronavirus no laughing matter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) sent a serious message to all comedians on Tuesday (March 31) by warning that any virus-related jokes to celebrate April Fool’s Day this year were no laughing matter.

“On April Fool’s Day please don’t make jokes about COVID-19 and the epidemic,” the CECC said in a public LINE message. “The highest penalty for spreading rumors or false information about the epidemic is NT$3 million (US$99,114) or a prison sentence of under three years.”

By and large, the message got through to people, and only a few low-hanging fruits looked to have some April Fool fun. For example, Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟, aka 3Q, or “Thank You”) of the independence-seeking Taiwan Statebuilding Party (TSP) changed his Facebook picture to that of Taiwanese singer and actor Wang Shih-hsien (王識賢) and got 28,000 likes, according to SETN.com.

And, as if we cared, actors Ivy Chen (陳意涵) and Chang Chun-ning (張鈞甯), who are known for being BFF (best friends forever) attempted an in-joke. On Thursday, they failed to counter a rumor that they had broken up/become frenemies, with their agent saying: “It's not April Fool's Day today, ha ha! I don't want to occupy social media space during an epidemic! Please remember to wash your hands.”

Taiwan wasn’t the only country to double down on tricks and jokes in these COVID-19-challenged times. Reuters reported that governments around the world have asked their citizens to put a hold on the humor.

Google traditionally has an annual spoof on April 1, but this year nixed the idea. Thailand was not in a joking mood either, when it declared that any repartee about the virus would be punishable by up to five years in jail.

Similarly, jests in India were a no-no, with a Maharashtra minister announcing on Twitter: “The state govt won’t allow anyone to spread rumors/panic on #Corona.” Police were urged to “act swiftly & strongly against such miscreants” who may have been considering an act of flippancy.

Finally, since you can rely on Germans to have no sense of humor, the country’s health ministry deadpanned, “Corona is no joke,” while urging the populace not to come up with stories about the virus.

Governments, Facebook, and other social media sites have gone to war against public disinformation. Examples include, according to Reuters, sham cures for COVID-19, like drinking cow urine or going to bed with chopped onions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling the flood of wrong information an “infodemic.” It adds that believing such tripe could actually help spread the virus.

At the time of writing, there are 858, 892 cases of COVID-19 and 42,158 deaths worldwide. In Taiwan, the count stood at 329 cases, five deaths, and 45 people released from hospital.