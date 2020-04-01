  1. Home
Taiwan quarantine evaders to pay for food and lodging at quarantine center

Violators will also face fine and loss of compensation payments: CECC

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/01 17:24
Taipei lunch crowd 

Taipei lunch crowd  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — People who evade quarantine requirements will be transferred to a quarantine center and be presented with a bill for food and lodging, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Wednesday (April 1).

The number of confirmed Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in Taiwan has been rising gradually to 329 as of Wednesday, but concern has been raised about citizens not obeying quarantine rules.

As soon as someone is found outside breaking the regulations, he will be forced to stay at a quarantine center instead of being allowed to continue at home, the CECC emphasized, according to a CNA report.

In addition, the violator will also be charged for the food and lodging during the 14-day period. The payments will come on top of losing official compensation payments and of fines, the CECC said.
