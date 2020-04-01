TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — People who evade quarantine requirements will be transferred to a quarantine center and be presented with a bill for food and lodging, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Wednesday (April 1).

The number of confirmed Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in Taiwan has been rising gradually to 329 as of Wednesday, but concern has been raised about citizens not obeying quarantine rules.

As soon as someone is found outside breaking the regulations, he will be forced to stay at a quarantine center instead of being allowed to continue at home, the CECC emphasized, according to a CNA report.

In addition, the violator will also be charged for the food and lodging during the 14-day period. The payments will come on top of losing official compensation payments and of fines, the CECC said.

