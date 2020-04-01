TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) announced Wednesday (April 1) that the games will be held with no spectators for the first time in history once the season opens on April 11.

Following a virtual meeting between CPBL executives, the league said that the new season will open as originally scheduled, but no fans will be allowed into the ballparks until the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is over. According to CNA, the CPBL will become the first pro baseball league in the world to open its season since the outbreak began in December.

CPBL commissioner John Wu (吳志揚) pointed out that the league's office staff has begun to take turns working from home since Monday (March 30), and he will not return to the office until next week. He said that the CPBL has been advised by government authorities to proceed with the games with no live audience, including season ticket holders.

Wu stressed that the league will strictly monitor all the players as well as working staff whose presence is necessary for the functioning of the games. He added that the league has also instructed each team to follow the coronavirus prevention guidelines and prohibit fans from gathering outside the stadiums, reported the Liberty Times.



Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium seen empty during preseason game (CNA photo)