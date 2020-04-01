PARIS (AP) — Pape Diouf, a former Marseille president who led the French soccer club from 2005-09, has died. He was 68.

Marseille confirmed the death on Wednesday on its official website, saying Diouf died on Tuesday.

The Senegal native was a charismatic and popular president who was close to the fans and players.

“Pape will forever remain in the hearts of Marseille people and one of the great architects of the club,” Marseille wrote under a photo of Diouf.

Although Marseille did not win a trophy when Diouf was president, he oversaw a period of stability during which the club qualified for the Champions League.

The French soccer league called Diouf's death “a moment of immense sadness for French soccer" and expressed its “condolences to his family, his loved ones and Marseille.”

