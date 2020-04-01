TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Taiwan University (NTU) Hospital and the Taipei Veterans General (TVG) Hospital announced on Wednesday (April 1) all visitors are required to register online before entering the hospitals from April 6.

The NTU Hospital said that all visitors ought to make reservations online before arriving at the hospital on the same day or for the following day, with no exceptions allowed. The hospital will check the information on each visitor's cell phone; if the system gives a green light, visitors can enter the hospital once their identity is verified.

The visiting hours for the NTU Hospital will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Each patient can have two visitors per day.

The TVG hospital is adopting the same approach. Visitors should register online, or on the app, and have their identity checked at the counter on the first floor of the hospital's Zhong Zheng building before entering patient rooms.

The hospital's visiting hours will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., with two visitors allowed per patient each day.

Reservation site for the NTU Hospital >> https://reg.ntuh.gov.tw/WebAdministration/VISITinfo/VISIT.aspx

Reservation site for the TVG Hospital >> m.vghtpe.gov.tw