Vice President-elect Lai calls on Taiwanese to stay home during Tomb Sweeping Holiday

Family visits to cemeteries might pose challenge to anti-coronavirus campaign: Lai

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/01 16:39
File photo of Vice President-elect William Lai 

File photo of Vice President-elect William Lai  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — People should stay home during the April 2-5 Tomb Sweeping Holiday to avoid the risk of mass coronavirus infections, Vice President-elect William Lai (賴清德) said Wednesday (April 1).

Taiwan has confirmed 329 infections, including five deaths, but fears have emerged that the holiday period, when Taiwanese visit the graves of their loved ones and travel around the country, may cause the epidemic to expand.

In a message on his Facebook page, Lai said that these are extraordinary times, so virus prevention should come first. Ancestors will understand the intention of relatives without the latter having to visit their graves, Newstalk reported.

A high number of people returning to Taiwan and meeting relatives for traditional holiday activities may pose a new challenge in the fight against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Lai. He called on those coming in from overseas to respect regulations and to stay in quarantine for 14 days, while other members of the public should avoid crowded locations and practice social distancing.

More cities around the world are announcing lockdowns, which shows that the coronavirus pandemic is still developing, and people should not let their guard down, Lai said.
William Lai
Tomb Sweeping Festival
coronavirus
Wuhan coronavirus
pandemic

