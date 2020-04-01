Doctors from US, Canada learn from Taiwan's coronavirus response via video conferencing. Doctors from US, Canada learn from Taiwan's coronavirus response via video conferencing. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over a hundred doctors from the U.S. and Canada drew lessons from Taiwan in its efforts to fight the coronavirus through video conferencing conducted by Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital on Tuesday (March 31).

The exchange was made possible by a collaboration between the hospital and Padmini Murthy, a fellow at the New York Academy of Medicine, the American Medical Women’s Association, and The Royal Society of Public Health.

The more than one hundred doctors, who hail from 52 medical institutions across the two countries, learned about Taiwan’s disease control measures in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. These include border controls, mask export bans, entry restrictions, case contact tracing, quarantine policies, resource distribution, and screening methods, wrote CNA.

The medical experts also gained insight into what has been done to reduce transmission risks at the hospital, which is located in Taoyuan City. Methods span restricted patient movement, separate treatment areas, and designation of red wards for confirmed coronavirus cases.

For their part, the participants based in North America shared their clinical experience during the pandemic. Their observations focused on symptoms, choice of medications, virus survival periods, and whether patients could still infect others after testing negative for the novel virus.