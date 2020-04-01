  1. Home
Taiwan Ministry of Interior to introduce flexible working hours to staff

Ministry of Interior seeks to mitigate coronavirus crisis by dispersing commuter crowds

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/01 15:50
MOI adjusts working space for employees due to coronavirus concerns. 

MOI adjusts working space for employees due to coronavirus concerns.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To prevent large community transmissions of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ministry of Interior (MOI) announced Wednesday (April 1) that it will start introducing flexible work hours to all its employees.

The MOI said that the new working arrangements will come into effect on Monday (April 6) and allow all ministry staff to arrive at the company between 7:30-9:30 a.m. and leave between 4:30-6:30 p.m. The ministry said that the replacement of the original 9-5 work patterns will hopefully help disperse the commuting workers over a period of time and decrease the risk of coronavirus spread in the offices.

The MOI pointed out that it has assembled an emergency response team to generate coronavirus preventive measures as well as relocate half of the staff to alternative office spaces. It said that the team will also hold regular meetings with Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) to ensure the safety of all the workers, reported New Talk.

The ministry emphasized that each Taiwanese should monitor their health closely and maintain good personal hygiene, adding that for Taiwan to contain COVID-19 infections, each citizen must be willing to comply with government guidelines, the Liberty Times reported.
