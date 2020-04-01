TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Metro and Kaohsiung Metro are urging the central government to introduce unified mask-wearing standards across the mass rapid transit networks.

Passengers riding on the Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) and Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) networks, as well as inter-city buses, are required to wear face masks from Wednesday (April 1) onwards. The rule, imposed by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, does not apply to transport systems operated by local municipalities.

The companies running the MRT systems in Taipei and New Taipei, whose services are closely intertwined, are calling for clearer guidelines on requirements for wearing protective gear by the central government, wrote CNA. Currently, the MRT networks running across the two cities advise, but do not force travelers to put on face masks at all times, while turning away those whose body temperatures register 37.5 degrees or higher.

Kaohsiung Metro has also implemented body temperature controls, starting March 18. The MRT systems in Taipei, New Taipei, and Kaohsiung have found it impracticable to maintain a 1.5 meter distance, as advised by the Central Epidemic Control Center, due to the large volume of passengers. However, wearing masks appears to be a viable approach to preventing coronavirus infections.

The Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) made it mandatory to put on masks during the SARS epidemic, a rule introduced on May 11 and lifted on June 26, 2003. Travelers were able to purchase masks made available at the Taipei Metro stations.