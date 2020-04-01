Taiwan's new coronavirus cases drop to 7

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (April 1) announced seven more cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 329.

During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced seven new cases of COVID-19, a significant drop from the 16 cases reported on Tuesday. Chen said all seven of Wednesday's new cases were imported from abroad and included three men and four women ranging in age from 20 to 70.

The latest cases entered the country between March 19-30 and the date of onset of the disease ranged between Feb. 29 to March 27. Six of the cases had visited the U.S., while one had visited the U.K.

Among the new infections, case Nos. 325 and 329 traveled to the U.S. with another friend from Feb. 6 to March 30. On March 23, case No. 325, a female in her 20s, lost her sense of smell on March 23.

Case No. 329, also a female in her 20s, lost her sense of taste and smell and noticed increased phlegm on March 24. When the two arrived in Taiwan, they declared they were experiencing symptoms of the disease and were reported to the CECC by quarantine personnel.

On April 1, they were confirmed to be part of a new tourist cluster. However, their travel companion has yet to develop symptoms and is undergoing home quarantine.

Chen said the remaining five cases had traveled independently and their purpose for going abroad included school, work, and visiting family. Two of the patients had been undergoing home quarantine when they were diagnosed, while three were identified as suspected cases at the airport.

Since the outbreak began in Taiwan, 329 people have been diagnosed with the disease and five have died. A total of 45 people have been released from hospital isolation