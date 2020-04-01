Tables and chairs are taped for the social distancing law enforcement to curb the spread of the coronavirus at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Kong. Tables and chairs are taped for the social distancing law enforcement to curb the spread of the coronavirus at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Kong. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Karaoke lounges and mahjong parlors in Hong Kong will be added to the list of venues ordered to close temporarily after the semi-autonomous region of China reported a cluster of coronavirus cases at a karaoke venue.

A total of five new infections were confirmed from a karaoke lounge in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday (March 30), which prompted government officials to review a ban introduced last week to shutter a host of public places amid the health crisis, wrote South China Morning Post.

The Hong Kong government imposed a decree, effective Sunday (March 29), which would see a number of recreational venues shut for 14 days in a bid to contain COVID-19. The ban affects six types of entertainment premises, including playgrounds, arcade game centers, gyms, cinemas, billiard parlors, and ice rinks, reported CNA.

Karaoke lounges and mahjong parlors, however, are not included in the ban, because of licensing issues. The former operate under restaurant licenses, while the latter run under a gambling license, said Ronny Tong (湯家驊), a member of the Executive Council of Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has counted 714 cases and four deaths as of Wednesday (April 1). The government has also implemented a ban on social gatherings involving four people or more as well as tighter distancing controls and reduced services at bars and eateries.