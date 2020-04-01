  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Birds claim Peru beach emptied by virus outbreak

By  Associated Press
2020/04/01 13:00
This Feb. 16, 2020 photo shows the the Agua Dulce public beach packed with thousands of beachgoers in Lima, Peru. On some weekends during the Southern...
In this March 24, 2020 photo, thousands of birds flock to Agua Dulce beach now largely absent of beachgoers in Lima, Peru. The birds began swarming th...
In this Feb. 16, 2020 photo, people walk across a crowded pedestrian bridge leading to and from Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru. Until the mid-20th cen...
In this March 24, 2020 photo, Cesar Daniel Fiestas crosses a popular pedestrian bridge absent of people, after having a swim in the waters of Agua Dul...
In this Feb. 16, 2020 photo, a man smiles as he buried with sand on a day out with friends on Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
This March 25, 2020 photo shows a lone sandal on the shore of Agua Dulce beach that is typically packed to the gills this time of year, in Lima, Peru....
In this Feb. 15, 2020 photo, boys sit in an inflatable pool while eating green sugar-coated apples as policemen work to remove an unlicensed food vend...
In this March 24, 2020 photo, policemen walk along an empty shore on the final days of the Southern Hemisphere summer to warn off would be swimmers as...
In this Feb. 15, 2020 photo, beachgoers rinse off their bodies of sand and salt after swimming in the Pacific Ocean waters at Agua Dulce beach in Lima...
This March 25, 2020 photo shows a row of public showers typically overflowing with beachgoers, at Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Ab...
In this Feb. 16, 2020 photo, beachgoers relax in the sand at Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru. While Lima's elite passes its summer weekends in gated be...
This March 24, 2020 photo shows a carcass surrounded by bird tracks on the shore of Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru. Ten days after a state of emergenc...
In this Feb. 16, 2020 photo, transgender Natalia, a Venezuelan migrant, strikes a pose as she wades in shallow waters along the shore of Agua Dulce be...
This March 25, 2020 photo shows an aerial view of Agua Dulce beach absent of beachgoers in the final days of the Southern Hemisphere summer, in Lima, ...
In this Feb. 23, 2020 photo, people put on their street clothes after spending a day at Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru. Most of the beachgoers arrive ...
In this March 25, 2020 photo, Tomas Cabrera, 86, meditates on a jetty along the Pacific coast in Lima, Peru, defying a stay-at-home order decreed by t...
In this Feb. 23, 2020 photo, a man, holding his birthday cake, poses for a photo with his family on the shore of Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru. The h...
This March 25, 2020 photo shows a statue of Peruvian naval hero Miguel Grau overlooking the Pacific coast on the normally popular boardwalk usually fi...

This Feb. 16, 2020 photo shows the the Agua Dulce public beach packed with thousands of beachgoers in Lima, Peru. On some weekends during the Southern...

In this March 24, 2020 photo, thousands of birds flock to Agua Dulce beach now largely absent of beachgoers in Lima, Peru. The birds began swarming th...

In this Feb. 16, 2020 photo, people walk across a crowded pedestrian bridge leading to and from Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru. Until the mid-20th cen...

In this March 24, 2020 photo, Cesar Daniel Fiestas crosses a popular pedestrian bridge absent of people, after having a swim in the waters of Agua Dul...

In this Feb. 16, 2020 photo, a man smiles as he buried with sand on a day out with friends on Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

This March 25, 2020 photo shows a lone sandal on the shore of Agua Dulce beach that is typically packed to the gills this time of year, in Lima, Peru....

In this Feb. 15, 2020 photo, boys sit in an inflatable pool while eating green sugar-coated apples as policemen work to remove an unlicensed food vend...

In this March 24, 2020 photo, policemen walk along an empty shore on the final days of the Southern Hemisphere summer to warn off would be swimmers as...

In this Feb. 15, 2020 photo, beachgoers rinse off their bodies of sand and salt after swimming in the Pacific Ocean waters at Agua Dulce beach in Lima...

This March 25, 2020 photo shows a row of public showers typically overflowing with beachgoers, at Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Ab...

In this Feb. 16, 2020 photo, beachgoers relax in the sand at Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru. While Lima's elite passes its summer weekends in gated be...

This March 24, 2020 photo shows a carcass surrounded by bird tracks on the shore of Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru. Ten days after a state of emergenc...

In this Feb. 16, 2020 photo, transgender Natalia, a Venezuelan migrant, strikes a pose as she wades in shallow waters along the shore of Agua Dulce be...

This March 25, 2020 photo shows an aerial view of Agua Dulce beach absent of beachgoers in the final days of the Southern Hemisphere summer, in Lima, ...

In this Feb. 23, 2020 photo, people put on their street clothes after spending a day at Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru. Most of the beachgoers arrive ...

In this March 25, 2020 photo, Tomas Cabrera, 86, meditates on a jetty along the Pacific coast in Lima, Peru, defying a stay-at-home order decreed by t...

In this Feb. 23, 2020 photo, a man, holding his birthday cake, poses for a photo with his family on the shore of Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru. The h...

This March 25, 2020 photo shows a statue of Peruvian naval hero Miguel Grau overlooking the Pacific coast on the normally popular boardwalk usually fi...

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Agua Dulce beach is usually a sea of humanity, packed with as many as 40,000 people a day at the height of Peru's Southern Hemisphere summer, which runs from December to March.

The new coronavirus pandemic has changed all that. Peru's President Martín Vizcarra declared a state of emergency as deaths began to mount and ordered people to stay home, largely emptying the beach of people.

The half-mile-long (kilometer-long) strip of grayish-brown sand 12 miles (20 kilometers) south of central Lima is normally a haven for the working classes, a place where visitors from the Andean highlands first dip a toe in the sea.

But in recent days, an army of seabirds has claimed the sandy territory abandoned by people. Densely thronged pedestrian bridges are all but empty. Instead of chaotic human footprints, the beach is tattooed with the tracks of gulls and pelicans.

Police officers who recently monitored the beach for unlicensed vendors catering to the crowds now walk along the empty beach to warn off would-be swimmers. Those caught out are usually let go with a warning.

Among the few defying the order was Tomas Cabrera, 86, who sat on a jetty enjoying the rare solitude.

"There are no people in the streets, no cars circulating, no factories running," he said.