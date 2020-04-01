In this March 24, 2020 photo, Cesar Daniel Fiestas crosses a popular pedestrian bridge absent of people, after having a swim in the waters of Agua Dul... In this March 24, 2020 photo, Cesar Daniel Fiestas crosses a popular pedestrian bridge absent of people, after having a swim in the waters of Agua Dulce beach in Lima, Peru. This year the final days of summer fun came to an abrupt end when Peru's president suspended rights to free movement and instructed people to remain in their homes to help reduce the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)