TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All persons taking trains and inter-city buses transit in Taiwan must wear masks beginning on Wednesday (April 1), while temperature checks are being implemented at train stations, airports, and ports, among other areas.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) on Tuesday (March 31) told reporters that starting on April 1, all travelers on Taiwan High-Speed Rail trains (THSR), Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) trains, and buses must wear face masks. Lin emphasized that both mass transit employees and travelers must follow strict epidemic protocols during the coming Qingming holiday to keep the disease in check.

Lin said that infrared sensors and temperature guns will be used to check peoples' temperatures at 12 THSR stations, 239 TRA stations, 1,298 post offices, airports, ports, freeway service areas, and bus transfer stations, reported CNA. Lin emphasized that passengers taking mass transit should don masks before entering the station.

The minister added that passengers who are found to have a forehead temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius or an ear temperature of 38 degrees, they will be barred from boarding public transport.



TRA staff monitoring passengers' body temperatures. (CNA photo)