Japan to ban travelers from Taiwan due to COVID-19.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan is planning to include an additional 49 countries, including Taiwan, on its entry ban list due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at a press conference Tuesday (March 31) that Japan has raised its travel advisory for 49 countries — including Taiwan, the U.S., Canada, South Korea, China, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil, the UK, Panama, and Greece — to Level 3. He urged all Japanese to avoid traveling to these countries.

Motegi said all foreign nationals who have visited one of the 73 countries on the Foreign Ministry's updated travel ban list will be denied entry into Japan, to curb the spread of the coronavirus. He added that all Japanese arriving from overseas will be placed under a 14-day quarantine at home.

Though Motegi did not specify when the new policy will come into effect, it is expected to happen sometime over the next few days, according to CNA.

As of Wednesday morning (April 1), there have been 1,953 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan, including 56 deaths. On Sunday (March 29), two coronavirus clusters were discovered in Tokyo, each with more than 10 infections involved.