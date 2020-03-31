The dining section is closed off at East Side Pockets, a small restaurant near Brown University, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Providence, R.I. Presid... The dining section is closed off at East Side Pockets, a small restaurant near Brown University, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Providence, R.I. President Donald Trump wants the country open for business by mid-April, but some experts warn it's not as easy as flipping a switch: Economies run on confidence, and that is likely to be in short supply for as long as coronavirus cases in the United States are still rising. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence tumbled in March as the impact of the coronavirus began to be felt.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its confidence index dropped to a reading of 120 in March from February's 132.6.

The steep decline reflected rising worries about the coronavirus during the survey period of March 1-18. Economists say confidence is sure to fall further as the virus' impact takes a bigger toll on the economy.