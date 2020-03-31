  1. Home
Correction: Virus Outbreak-Instacart story

By  Associated Press
2020/03/31 21:17
NEW YORK (AP) — In a story March 30, about workers striking, The Associated Press erroneously reported a Whole Foods “sick out” was scheduled for Wednesday. It is scheduled for Tuesday.