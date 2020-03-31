TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After multiple countries complained that the various medical supplies imported from China provided inaccurate test results and insufficient protection, China insisted that it is fulfilling its role as a responsible major country by making selfless contributions to counter the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

At the regular press conference of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Spokesperson Hua Chunying (華春瑩) claimed many Chinese enterprises are working around the clock to fulfill overseas demand for medical products and denounced the idea the communist country is using assistance to manipulate public opinion.

In response to the complaints of countries like Slovakia and the Philippines, which reported that Chinese-made test kits provide inaccurate results, Hua stated the Chinese embassies in those countries have stepped in to provide instant support, including offering correct guides to the use of the kits.

As for the 600,000 defective surgical masks rejected by the Netherlands, Hua said that Dutch officials are still consulting professionals to make sure whether these masks can be used by medical staff with less intensive protection requirements, meaning they may not be entirely unusable.

After Hua reiterated China's sincerity in dealing with global medical supply demand, she added, "In fact, when we first began fighting COVID-19 at home, some of the assistance China received was defective, but we chose to believe and respect the kind intentions of these countries."

Despite Hua's urging others to focus on facts in the midst of disagreements, she fails to distinguish between the fact that many countries have spent millions of dollars purchasing faulty products from China with that country received altruistic donations received from abroad.

As China aggressively pushes the message that "it is a responsible and reliable partner" to the world, the foreign policy chief of the European Union, Josep Borrell, warned those EU member states making deals with Bejing to be prepared for a struggle of influence through the "politics of generosity."