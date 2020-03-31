  1. Home
  2. World

China refutes accusation of providing faulty medical products abroad

MOF spokesperson argues China also received useless assistance from abroad but did not doubt kind intent

  101
By Chris Chang, Taiwan News
2020/03/31 19:08
Hua reaffirms sincerity behind China's support for coronavirus-ravaged countries

Hua reaffirms sincerity behind China's support for coronavirus-ravaged countries (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After multiple countries complained that the various medical supplies imported from China provided inaccurate test results and insufficient protection, China insisted that it is fulfilling its role as a responsible major country by making selfless contributions to counter the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

At the regular press conference of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Spokesperson Hua Chunying (華春瑩) claimed many Chinese enterprises are working around the clock to fulfill overseas demand for medical products and denounced the idea the communist country is using assistance to manipulate public opinion.

In response to the complaints of countries like Slovakia and the Philippines, which reported that Chinese-made test kits provide inaccurate results, Hua stated the Chinese embassies in those countries have stepped in to provide instant support, including offering correct guides to the use of the kits.

As for the 600,000 defective surgical masks rejected by the Netherlands, Hua said that Dutch officials are still consulting professionals to make sure whether these masks can be used by medical staff with less intensive protection requirements, meaning they may not be entirely unusable.

After Hua reiterated China's sincerity in dealing with global medical supply demand, she added, "In fact, when we first began fighting COVID-19 at home, some of the assistance China received was defective, but we chose to believe and respect the kind intentions of these countries."

Despite Hua's urging others to focus on facts in the midst of disagreements, she fails to distinguish between the fact that many countries have spent millions of dollars purchasing faulty products from China with that country received altruistic donations received from abroad.

As China aggressively pushes the message that "it is a responsible and reliable partner" to the world, the foreign policy chief of the European Union, Josep Borrell, warned those EU member states making deals with Bejing to be prepared for a struggle of influence through the "politics of generosity."
coroanvirus
COVID-19
Wuhan coronavirus
Chinese propaganda
Chinese Communist Party

RELATED ARTICLES

Case No. 301 an instructor at Shih Chien University in Taipei
Case No. 301 an instructor at Shih Chien University in Taipei
2020/03/31 12:22
Asian stocks rise after Wall Street's health care-led rally
Asian stocks rise after Wall Street's health care-led rally
2020/03/31 11:50
Taiwan donates 20,000 units of medical supplies to Eswatini to fight coronavirus
Taiwan donates 20,000 units of medical supplies to Eswatini to fight coronavirus
2020/03/31 10:43
Video shows Chinese worker rubbing shoes on masks for export
Video shows Chinese worker rubbing shoes on masks for export
2020/03/30 18:14
Boosting immunity is fundamental to body’s defense against virus: Taiwanese psychologist
Boosting immunity is fundamental to body’s defense against virus: Taiwanese psychologist
2020/03/30 16:50