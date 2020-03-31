  1. Home
  2. World

10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/03/31 18:29
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 o...
In this March 26, 2020, photo, Serbian army soldiers patrol in Belgrade's main pedestrian street, in Serbia. Since declaring nationwide state of emerg...
Muslims wearing face masks wait for a bus that will take them to a quarantine facility, amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus at the Ni...
Medical personnel check people inside their cars to find out if they have symptoms of COVID-19 in Guarulhos on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Mon...
Police officers walk across an empty Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The Russian capital has woken up to a lockdown obliging mo...
David Yamada, a nurse at UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center, participates in a vigil in Los Angeles, Monday, March 30, 2020. The vigil was put on to ce...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White...
A medical staffer works at the Santo Spirito hospital in Rome, Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most p...
An elderly man, wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, prays during mass at a church in Caracas, Ve...
Thai Buddhist monks wear face shield to protect themselves from new coronavirus as they walk to collect alms from devotees in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesd...

The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 o...

In this March 26, 2020, photo, Serbian army soldiers patrol in Belgrade's main pedestrian street, in Serbia. Since declaring nationwide state of emerg...

Muslims wearing face masks wait for a bus that will take them to a quarantine facility, amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus at the Ni...

Medical personnel check people inside their cars to find out if they have symptoms of COVID-19 in Guarulhos on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Mon...

Police officers walk across an empty Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The Russian capital has woken up to a lockdown obliging mo...

David Yamada, a nurse at UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center, participates in a vigil in Los Angeles, Monday, March 30, 2020. The vigil was put on to ce...

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White...

A medical staffer works at the Santo Spirito hospital in Rome, Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most p...

An elderly man, wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, prays during mass at a church in Caracas, Ve...

Thai Buddhist monks wear face shield to protect themselves from new coronavirus as they walk to collect alms from devotees in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesd...

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHERE VIRUS IS USED AS AN EXCUSE TO QUELL DISSENT In places like Serbia, Hungary and Israel, leaders are assuming more power while they introduce harsh measures they say are necessary to halt the coronavirus spread.

2. POLITICAL PRISONERS FEAR INFECTION In some cells in Iran, Syria and other countries in the Middle East, prisoners crammed into filthy jails fear the coronavirus could run rampant.

3. ‘PLEASE COME HELP US’ New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says up to 1 million more health care workers are needed for his virus-ravaged city as the U.S. closes in on China’s death toll of 3,300.

4. PROJECTIONS SHAPING VIRUS POLICY White House officials are relying on statistical models to predict the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and try to protect as many people as possible.

5. `FOR SOMEONE LIKE YOU, THIS MUST BE HELL’ Extroverts, and introverts, too, face quarantine challenges as self-isolation designed to arrest the coronavirus' spread turns the tables on many societal norms.

6. WHAT THE EPA IS PLANNING Legal challenges are expected as the environmental agency plans to roll back Obama-era standards for raising vehicle mileage standards and producing electric automobiles.

7. DEBATE ON MAIL-IN BALLOTS REVIVED Democrats have argued that elections should be conducted by mail to make them easier for voters, but logistical challenges and Republican opposition would be major barriers to overcome.

8. GLOBAL STOCKS MOSTLY RISE World shares were mostly higher after China reported strong manufacturing data, extending an overnight rally on Wall Street.

9. SONY PICTURES DELAYS ANTICIPATED FILMS The Hollywood studio clears out its summer calendar due to the viral outbreak, postponing the releases “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and the Marvel movie “Morbius” to 2021.

10. USA BASKETBALL MAY FACE ROSTER CHALLENGES FOR 2021 Knowing when the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics will be solves one problem for the organization, but NBA free agency in 2021 creates another.