Disinfecting the site of a religious gathering in Indonesia in March Disinfecting the site of a religious gathering in Indonesia in March (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Indonesia was the latest country to suspend most foreign arrivals in an effort to halt the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the Reuters news agency reported Tuesday (March 31).

Taiwan and Thailand were among other countries in East Asia which introduced similar bans earlier. As of Monday, Indonesia had confirmed 1,414 coronavirus patients, including 122 deaths.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi announced Tuesday that the country would ban all arrivals and transits by foreign nationals, though some diplomats and foreigners holding residency permits would still be allowed to enter, Reuters reported.

At the same time, Indonesian citizens returning home from overseas would face more rigid screening, the minister said.

The government has ordered social-distancing measures, but the capital Jakarta, home to almost half the nation’s virus cases, has reportedly been planning a complete lockdown, Indonesian media reported Tuesday.

