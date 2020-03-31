Tourists waiting to renew visas at the Bangkok Immigration Bureau Tourists waiting to renew visas at the Bangkok Immigration Bureau (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Thailand Trade and Economic Office (TTEO) in Taiwan announced Tuesday (March 31) it was suspending regular visa services temporarily because of measures to fight the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Thai government declared a state of emergency from March 26 until April 30, with one of the measures a ban on foreign citizens entering the country, which last year welcomed 39 million tourists. As of Tuesday, Thailand counted 1,651 infections including 10 deaths.

According to , only a limited number of foreign nationals were still allowed to enter Thailand, and only under certain conditions. Pilots and crew members of flights to the country would be able to enter if they had a “clear schedule to depart,” as well as “carriers of necessary cargoes” who would be asked for a “prompt exit,” TTEO stated.

Diplomats and officials from international organizations needed a certificate from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while foreign citizens with a work permit or with a permission from government agencies to work in Thailand could enter after having obtained a visa. However, both the diplomats and the foreigners with a work permit needed to present a “Fit to Fly” health certificate issued within 72 hours before the flight, the TTEO statement pointed out.

Immigration also had the right to refuse entry to persons they suspected of having been infected with the coronavirus and to individuals who refused to undergo relevant testing.

