TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Each Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patient bears a social cost of NT$2.1 million (US$69,000), Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Tuesday (March 31).

As of the same day, Taiwan counted 322 coronavirus cases, including five deaths and 39 people who had recovered and left the hospital.

The minister, who also heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), used the calculation about costs to call on individuals who had to stay at home to shoulder their social responsibility and not walk around outside, CNA reported.

One patient could infect 10 others, who could pass on the virus to 100 people, so everybody needed to exert the utmost vigilance, Chen said. The minister described himself as a small screw in the system, with each member of the public being a screw. Only when all of them were tightened, would society be strong enough to face down the epidemic, according to Chen.

On a local level, New Taipei City announced Tuesday it was extending the closure of city-managed sports centers, community centers and libraries by another two weeks, as the number of imported coronavirus cases was still rising and the epidemic showed no signs of waning.

