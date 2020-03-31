Taiwan sees new coronavirus cases rise to 16

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (March 31) announced 16 more cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 322.

During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 16 new cases of COVID-19. Of the new cases, 14 were imported and two were domestic, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 322 in Taiwan.

Chen said the two local cases were a man in his 70s (the 307th case) and a male in his 20s (the 322nd case). Neither of whom had traveled abroad, but the 307th case did attend a dinner party with the 122nd case, who had traveled to Turkey.

On March 25, the 307th case sought medical attention after starting to feel chest tightness, muscle aches, and other symptoms. On March 26 he went to a clinic due to a fever and checked into a hospital after symptoms failed to subside on March 28.

Upon admission to the hospital, he was diagnosed with pneumonia and tested for the disease. He was officially confirmed to have coronavirus on Tuesday and 46 people that recently came in contact with him have been notified.

The 322nd case had a fever, cough, and general fatigue on March 26, when he went to a clinic for treatment. Because the symptoms continued unabated, he checked into a hospital on March 29, when he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

He was tested for the disease on March 30 and a positive result arrived on March 31. After a preliminary investigation, it was found that he had spent most of his time in a school and dormitory, 13 known recent contacts have been notified and the source of his infection is still being investigated.

The CECC pointed out that the 14 new imported cases include seven men and seven women between the ages of 20 and 60. Their dates of entry ranged between March 16 and 29 and the date of onset ranged between March 1 and March 27.

The countries recently visited by the latest imported cases include the U.S., the UK, Iceland, France, Switzerland, Thailand, and the Philippines. The main purposes of their trips were listed as work or school.

According to the CECC, cases 257, 258, 300, and 315 all attended the same school in the UK and the 315th case came in contact with the 258th and 300th case before returning to Taiwan. The 315th case, a female in her 20s, did not present any symptoms when arriving in Taiwan on March 22, but began developing them on March 25.

The woman was examined by physicians on March 27 and tested positive for the disease on March 31. So far, four students who attended the school have been confirmed with the disease.

The 318th case is a male in his 20s who had been studying in France for an extended period of time before he returned to Taiwan on March 17. Because the student had taken the same plane as the 112th case, he was listed as a contact.

On March 27, the man began developing symptoms and was examined by doctors on March 28. The 318th case subsequently tested positive for the disease on March 31.

It was a work-related trip that sent the 321st case, a man in his 20s, to visit Switzerland from Feb. 9 to March 20. Although the man felt no discomfort upon returning to Taiwan, he was placed on a watch list as his colleague, the 294th case, a woman in her 20s, tested positive for the disease.

The 294th case said that a colleague in Switzerland had already started developing a fever. As an extra precaution, the CDC arranged for the 321st case to visit a hospital for examination on March 29, and the patient tested positive for the virus on March 31.