Photo of the Day: 'Starry Taipei Night'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 22-year-old French YouTuber painted this whimsical impressionistic scene of Taipei after seeing World Health Organization (WHO) Assistant Director-General Bruce Aylward humiliate himself by repeatedly dodging questions about Taiwan's inclusion in the organization.

The artist, who lives in France and goes by the handle Ilan A., told Taiwan News that he was inspired to create the painting, which he titled "Starry Taipei Night," immediately after seeing the disastrous Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) interview of Aylward. He described the interview as "a really shocking thing to watch."

Ilan said he felt the bizarre encounter reminded him of a scene from the "South Park" episode "The Snuke." He lamented that "the WHO is literally putting the CCP's money before millions of Human lives, and now the entire world has to suffer because of that."

During the extremely awkward video interview with RTHK journalist Yvonne Tong (唐若韞) on Saturday (March 28), Aylward balked at answering a question about Taiwan's inclusion in the WHO with deafening silence, before asking to move on to the next question. When Tong continued to elicit a response, a panicked Aylward appeared to abruptly to hang up on her.

After Tong called Aylward again, he continued to dodge the question by saying he had "already talked about China" and said all areas of the country did "quite a good job" in battling Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). He then quickly ended the conversation to prevent Tong from asking any other sensitive questions.

On Tuesday (March 31), Ilan posted a photo of the painting on the social media website Reddit, where it gained 735 upvotes and 18 comments within 14 hours. Many netizens were impressed with the artist's take on Vincent van Gogh's classic painting "The Starry Night."

"Maybe a Typhoony night, even."

"Van Gogh goes to Taipei"

"What about his ear?"

"What a beautiful painting, love the Vincent van Gogh style."



"Starry Taipei Night." (Ilan A. painting)