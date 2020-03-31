File photo of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at hearing Feb. 28 File photo of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at hearing Feb. 28 (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States Department of State will do its best to support Taiwan playing a role at the World Health Assembly (WHA), Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters Monday (March 30).

He referred explicitly to the TAIPEI Act, the “Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative“ approved by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 26. The act mentions U.S. support for Taiwan’s membership or observer status in international organizations.

Pompeo told reporters that the U.S. would “do our best to assist” Taiwan in playing an “appropriate role” at the WHA, Voice of America reported. Pressure from China has kept Taiwan out, despite the island nation’s advanced healthcare and its relative success in keeping the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) contained.

Washington has frequently criticized disinformation by China, especially regarding the virus pandemic, and its apparent hold over the World Health Organization, which has repeatedly parroted Chinese government statements while failing to consider advice and reports from Taiwan.

Pompeo’s statement in the telephoned roundtable with reporters Monday was a signal that the Trump Administration was backing Taiwan’s request to obtain observer status at the WHA, VOA reported.

