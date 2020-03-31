Chinese trolls blamed for re-naming Shimura's cause of death on Wikipedia page. (@justadullan Facebook photo) Chinese trolls blamed for re-naming Shimura's cause of death on Wikipedia page. (@justadullan Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Celebrated Japanese comedian Ken Shimura's death from Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), has resulted in grief in the Japanese public and fueled anti-China sentiment.

Shimura died in Tokyo on Sunday (March 29) after suffering from severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19. He is a household name in Japan and has also enjoyed popularity overseas, including in Taiwan.

After Shimura's death, many Japanese netizens have mourned Shimura, Apply Daily reported, with some expressing resentment toward China, the birthplace of the coronavirus outbreak:

"Chinese government! Your concealment of information is the cause of Shimura's death."

"I hate the Wuhan virus, Wuhan pneumonia, and China!"

Online outrage was exacerbated after it was discovered that Shimura's cause of death on the traditional Chinese Wikipedia page had been temporarily changed from "Wuhan pneumonia" to "Taiwan pneumonia." Many suspect that Chinese internet trolls were behind the stunt.

Pro-Taiwanese independence Facebook page justadullan, which released a screenshot calling attention to the distorted information on Wikipedia information, said that the praise from international media on Taiwan's handling of the outbreak is a constant humiliation to Chinese authorities; it added that China's failure to contain the coronavirus has forced it to invest more in its PR campaign to save face in front of the world.