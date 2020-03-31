TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's largest convenience store chain, 7-Eleven, on Monday (March 30) announced that customers can now order boats at all 5,700 of its locations across the island.

Known for its 24-hour operations and rich variety of food and everyday supplies, 7-Eleven is the most widespread convenience store franchise in the country. After launching sales of Gogoro electronic scooters and Ford sport utility vehicles, the company has revealed a new collaboration with Morningstar Boats.

7-Eleven said that there are two types of fishing boats — the 498R Classic and 520R Deluxe — being sold for about NT$1 million (US$30,300) each. The company emphasized that customers who place their orders before April 30 will receive not only an NT$5,000 gift card for 7-Eleven but also coaching on how to operate their vessel and an application for a boat license, reported UDN.

This was not the first time 7-Eleven has brought an innovation to Taiwan's convenience retailing industry. The company also pioneered flight and train ticketing services by making them available on ibon multimedia kiosks at all its stores nationwide.