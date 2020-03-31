TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Tuesday (March 31) said that Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Chen Yu-jen (陳玉珍) was not fit to serve in the Legislative Yuan after she declared that "Taiwan is not a country."

On Sunday (March 29), the New Power Party (NPP) announced that 74.3 percent of respondents to a new survey supported removing the "Republic of China" from the English name on the country's passport and replacing it with "Taiwan" to avoid being confused with communist China. In response, Chen on Monday (March 30) said that the Republic of China includes Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu, "the Republic of China is a country, Taiwan is not a country," reported China Times.

When asked by reporters to respond to the comment in front of Legislative Yuan on Tuesday, Su said "Then she is not qualified to be a member of the Legislative Yuan," reported Liberty Times. Su stressed that under the leadership of Presiden Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), his responsibility and work is to take good care of 23 million citizens and to benefit the nation and people, just as he had last year to prevent the African swine fever virus (ASFV) from invading Taiwan.

Su said that the "hard work of Taiwan's people to battle the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased its recognition across the globe, which is important." Su said that Taiwan has a place in the world which is different from communist China.

"The world is becoming more and more sure that Taiwan can have a seat in the world," said Su. As for whether a constitutional change will be required to change the name on the passport, Su said that this should be decided based on a consensus among the people of Taiwan and the government.

When asked to comment on Chen's statement, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) told reporters on Tuesday "I think the legislator's views are not those of the mainstream society," reported CNA.