TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan's total number of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rose to 306, Shih Chien University (實踐大學) confirmed that one of its part-time instructors was among the individuals infected.

During a daily press conference Monday afternoon (March 30), Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported eight new cases and two deaths. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also pointed out that one new patient, No. 301, was a man in his 30s who had visited the U.S. between Feb. 20 and March 2 before returning to Taiwan.

Chen said that the man had arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on March 2 and started to develop symptoms of the coronavirus four days later. Chen said the man's condition gradually worsened, and he was referred to health authorities four times after visiting the clinic.

On Monday evening, Shih Chien University confirmed that case No. 301 was an instructor at the school and that the 21 individuals, including nine students and one faculty member, who are believed to have come into close contact with him have been placed under home quarantine. The university said the teacher is only responsible for one course and has been on campus eight times since returning to the country, reported CNA.

According to ETtoday, the CECC decided to require Taiwanese who returned from Europe and the U.S. between March 3-14 to quarantine, but the teacher was able to avoid the retroactive quarantine because he arrived on March 2, before a travel warning to the U.S. had been issued.

Shih Chien University has been fully sanitized since Monday under the supervision of the Taipei City Government.