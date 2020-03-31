  1. Home
Taiwan donates 20,000 items to Eswatini to fight coronavirus

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/31 10:43
Nkosi (left), Liang (right). (Twitter, @TW_Eswatini photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As medical equipment rapidly dwindles with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic racing across the globe, Taiwan on Saturday (March 28) donated over 20,000 items to Eswatini to fight the disease.

On Saturday, Taiwan donated the 20,653 items to its only African ally, the Kingdom of eSwatini at the Taiwanese embassy in Mbabane. The donations were presented by the Taiwan Ambassador to Eswatini Jeremy Liang (梁洪昇) to Eswatini's Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi.

The items included splash gowns, surgical gowns, gloves, mop caps, shoe covers, and alcohol disinfectant, reported the Eswatini Observer. Upon receiving the supplies, Nkosi said, "We're humbled by the minister's recognition that Taiwan is always coming through for Eswatini," according to the Taiwan embassy.


Liang said that Taiwan is very happy to make the donation and said that they were doing this because they felt that "the COVID-19 was affecting them the way in which the Eswatini government was affected."

Nkosi said that thus far, the country only has nine confirmed cases of the disease. However, 122 samples have been taken for testing at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) Laboratory in South Africa.

She said that about 20,000 citizens had come in from South Africa over the past month. Many were returning from work and school to visit their relatives.


Nkosi (center, left), Liang (center, right). (Twitter, @TW_Eswatini photo)

The health minister said that all the returnees need to be tested. She added that the newly donated materials would greatly aid the task ahead.

Nkosi said that the new materials will help provide the health workers with confidence knowing that they are protected. She said that the supplies had come "at the right time."
