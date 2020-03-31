MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Rob Jeter was hired on Monday as the head men's basketball coach at Western Illinois, after spending the last two seasons as an assistant at Minnesota.

Jeter has coached for 25 years, with seven NCAA Tournament appearances. Two of those came during his 11-season tenure as head coach from 2005-16 at Milwaukee, where the Panthers won two regular season Horizon League titles and two conference tournament championships. They won 20-plus games five times.

Jeter has also had stints as an assistant at UNLV, Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Marquette and Wisconsin-Platteville, his alma mater. As a player, he helped lead the Pioneers to the NCAA Division III title in 1991 under coach Bo Ryan, whom he worked for at three different programs.

Jeter replaces Bill Wright, who went 53-115 in six seasons running the Leathernecks, including 5-21 in 2019-20.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25