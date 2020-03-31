ENGLEWOOD, Colorado (AP) — The Denver Broncos have finalized a three-year, $7 million deal with free agent punter Sam Martin, the third former Detroit Lions player signed by general manager John Elway this month.

Martin joins former Detroit teammates Graham Glasgow and Jeff Driskel in Denver. Glasgow, a guard and center, signed a four-year, $44 million deal and Driskel signed a two-year, $5 million contract to serve as quarterback Drew Lock's backup.

Martin is an eighth-year pro who appeared in 106 games for the Lions after being selected in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL draft out of Appalachian State.

In seven seasons, he's averaged 46 yards per punt with a 40.9-yard net average with 38 touchbacks and 175 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Martin, who also handled kickoffs in Detroit, and the Saints' Thomas Morstead are the only two punters in the NFL to have played at least 10 games in each of the last six seasons without a punt getting blocked.

Last year, Martin ranked second in the league with just 4.5 yards allowed per punt return.

The Broncos also announced Monday that they had re-signed unrestricted free agent Jeremiah Attaochu to a one-year contract.

Attaochu's deal is for $1.5 million with a chance to earn $1 million more in incentives.

Attaochu is a seventh-year pro who has amassed 99 tackles, 15½ sacks and three forced fumbles in six NFL seasons with the Broncos (2019), Jets (2018) and Chargers (2014-17), who made him a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft out of Georgia Tech.

