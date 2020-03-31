COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The murder trial of an Ohio doctor accused of ordering excessive painkiller doses for dozens of patients will be delayed due to coronavirus concerns.

Dr. William S. Husel, 44, is accused of killing 25 intensive-care patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System from February 2015 through November 2018. The victims were given at least 500 micrograms of the opioid fentanyl.

The trial's June 1 start date will be pushed back to an undetermined date, the judge and attorneys decided during a telephone conference Friday. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Michael J. Holbrook said another call is scheduled for April 24 to decide a new trial date, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Husel was indicted in June on 25 counts of murder and has pleaded not guilty. Husel's attorneys have said he was not trying to kill anyone and was only providing care to severely ill patients.