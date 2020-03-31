  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/03/31 03:17

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Apr 216.25 217.20 215.85 216.20 Down 1.25
May 214.65 217.50 213.55 215.55 Down 1.65
Jun 216.10 217.00 215.40 216.05 Down 1.50
Jul 215.65 218.00 214.55 216.20 Down 1.45
Aug 217.55 217.55 215.85 216.65 Down 1.35
Sep 215.00 218.05 215.00 216.80 Down 1.30
Oct 218.30 218.30 217.10 217.25 Down 1.30
Nov 218.65 218.65 217.45 217.65 Down 1.25
Dec 217.45 218.75 215.80 217.75 Down 1.20
Jan 218.15 Down 1.25
Feb 218.55 Down 1.20
Mar 218.25 219.10 218.25 218.60 Down 1.15
Apr 219.00 Down 1.15
May 219.30 Down 1.10
Jun 219.70 Down 1.10
Jul 219.90 Down 1.10
Aug 220.35 Down 1.10
Sep 220.65 Down 1.10
Oct 221.05 Down 1.00
Nov 221.55 Down 1.00
Dec 221.60 Down 1.25
Jan 222.00 Down 1.25
Feb 222.10 Down 1.25
Mar 222.50 Down 1.10
May 222.70 Down 1.10
Jul 223.10 Down 1.10
Sep 223.70 Down 1.10
Dec 223.95 Down 1.10
Mar 224.35 Down 1.10
May 224.60 Down 1.10
Jul 224.90 Down 1.10
Sep 225.15 Down 1.10
Dec 228.05 Down 1.10
Mar 228.10 Down 1.10
May 228.15 Down 1.10
Jul 228.20 Down 1.10
Sep 228.25 Down 1.10
Dec 228.30 Down 1.10