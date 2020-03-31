New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Apr
|216.25
|217.20
|215.85
|216.20 Down 1.25
|May
|214.65
|217.50
|213.55
|215.55 Down 1.65
|Jun
|216.10
|217.00
|215.40
|216.05 Down 1.50
|Jul
|215.65
|218.00
|214.55
|216.20 Down 1.45
|Aug
|217.55
|217.55
|215.85
|216.65 Down 1.35
|Sep
|215.00
|218.05
|215.00
|216.80 Down 1.30
|Oct
|218.30
|218.30
|217.10
|217.25 Down 1.30
|Nov
|218.65
|218.65
|217.45
|217.65 Down 1.25
|Dec
|217.45
|218.75
|215.80
|217.75 Down 1.20
|Jan
|218.15 Down 1.25
|Feb
|218.55 Down 1.20
|Mar
|218.25
|219.10
|218.25
|218.60 Down 1.15
|Apr
|219.00 Down 1.15
|May
|219.30 Down 1.10
|Jun
|219.70 Down 1.10
|Jul
|219.90 Down 1.10
|Aug
|220.35 Down 1.10
|Sep
|220.65 Down 1.10
|Oct
|221.05 Down 1.00
|Nov
|221.55 Down 1.00
|Dec
|221.60 Down 1.25
|Jan
|222.00 Down 1.25
|Feb
|222.10 Down 1.25
|Mar
|222.50 Down 1.10
|May
|222.70 Down 1.10
|Jul
|223.10 Down 1.10
|Sep
|223.70 Down 1.10
|Dec
|223.95 Down 1.10
|Mar
|224.35 Down 1.10
|May
|224.60 Down 1.10
|Jul
|224.90 Down 1.10
|Sep
|225.15 Down 1.10
|Dec
|228.05 Down 1.10
|Mar
|228.10 Down 1.10
|May
|228.15 Down 1.10
|Jul
|228.20 Down 1.10
|Sep
|228.25 Down 1.10
|Dec
|228.30 Down 1.10