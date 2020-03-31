New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|120.10
|Up
|3.35
|May
|116.20
|120.85
|116.20
|119.30
|Up
|3.45
|Jul
|116.75
|121.15
|116.75
|120.10
|Up
|3.35
|Sep
|117.65
|121.10
|117.45
|120.90
|Up
|3.65
|Dec
|118.30
|122.00
|118.30
|121.85
|Up
|3.55
|Mar
|119.50
|123.15
|119.50
|123.00
|Up
|3.25
|May
|121.05
|124.00
|121.05
|124.00
|Up
|3.20
|Jul
|121.80
|124.70
|121.80
|124.70
|Up
|3.15
|Sep
|122.50
|125.45
|122.50
|125.45
|Up
|3.15
|Dec
|123.95
|126.90
|123.95
|126.90
|Up
|2.95
|Mar
|126.85
|128.40
|126.85
|128.40
|Up
|2.90
|May
|129.25
|Up
|2.80
|Jul
|130.00
|Up
|2.80
|Sep
|130.75
|Up
|2.80
|Dec
|131.95
|Up
|2.75