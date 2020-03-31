  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/03/31 03:17

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 120.10 Up 3.35
May 116.20 120.85 116.20 119.30 Up 3.45
Jul 116.75 121.15 116.75 120.10 Up 3.35
Sep 117.65 121.10 117.45 120.90 Up 3.65
Dec 118.30 122.00 118.30 121.85 Up 3.55
Mar 119.50 123.15 119.50 123.00 Up 3.25
May 121.05 124.00 121.05 124.00 Up 3.20
Jul 121.80 124.70 121.80 124.70 Up 3.15
Sep 122.50 125.45 122.50 125.45 Up 3.15
Dec 123.95 126.90 123.95 126.90 Up 2.95
Mar 126.85 128.40 126.85 128.40 Up 2.90
May 129.25 Up 2.80
Jul 130.00 Up 2.80
Sep 130.75 Up 2.80
Dec 131.95 Up 2.75